Haunted Space asks players to battle Lovecraftian horrors with nothing but a spaceship

Bring a fresh spacesuit because these eldritch beings are terrifying, despite the fact your spaceship shoots lasers and missiles.

Sam Chandler
If you thought being in a powerful spaceship packed to the gills with explosive rounds wouldn’t make Haunted Space scary, you’d be wrong. The new trailer for Haunted Space shows off a lot of action but also a lot of creepy, larger-than life horrors floating in the great, empty expanse of space. Check out the trailer below!

Merge Games and Italian Games Factory are bringing players a unique flight-sim with Haunted Space. In it, players will be able to design and tinker with their ship, creating the perfect machine to see them safely through the cold vacuum of space. This is important, as it turns out we’re not alone. Giant, eldritch horrors await those that go exploring. These beasts are a threat and so is the supernatural forces that drove an ancient civilization to be nothing more than monuments and relics.

The press release offers some details and insights into the control players have in crafting the experience that bests suits their preferred level of “sim”. Players can have a complete space simulation, an arcade-like experience, and with it set to its maximum accessibility, blind and visually impaired players will be able to join in on the horror. The release continues:

  • Traverse multiple unique star systems, each filled with danger and intrigue. 
  • Play in first-person or third-person perspective as you overcome the challenges of this dangerous backwater of space.
  • Overcome the odds in fierce multi-stage boss battles against ancient God-like creatures composed of organic matter and space debris.
  • Trade and craft new ships and ship equipment using powerful and customisable ship modification tools - create and buy new weapons, shields, cargo containers, engines and more.
  • Stunning ray tracing effects and immersive audio put you in the heart of the action like never before.
  • Difficult choices will have to be made when allocating scarce resources and credits to outfit engines, cargo holds and armaments.

Haunted Space has no set release date, though it is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Steam. Check out the Haunted Space Steam page for more info. Make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest announcements from E3 2021.

