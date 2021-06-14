The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles gameplay shown at Capcom E3 Showcase The Capcom E3 Showcase revealed some new gameplay for the newly-localized version of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

Monday's Capcom E3 Showcase continued with some new courtroom drama. The publisher has been teasing a return to a pre-Phoenix Wright era with The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. This week, players got to check out gameplay for the first time.

The Capcom E3 Showcase walkthrough revealed some of the classic Ace Attorney gameplay that fans have grown to love. It also showed off some more of supporting character Herlock Sholmes, who will assist players with his great powers of deduction. Once they've completed their investigation and compiled their evidence, it's time to step into the courtroom. As it turns out, the ancient courtrooms operate much like the modern court settings, complete with a judge, jury, and wacky witnesses.

For the uninitiated, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles collects The Great Ace Attorney Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve. These games previously released in Japan only, originally not intended for Western audiences. The games starred Ryunosuke Naruhodo, Phoenix Wright's ancestor. Players will journey into Meiji era Japan, as well as London, for a total of ten cases.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on July 27. There's a lot more to catch up with in regards to E3 2021 season, so be sure to follow Shacknews for the latest updates.