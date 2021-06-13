Psychonauts 2 gets August release date at Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase Microsoft and Double Fine are set to deliver Psychonauts 2 this summer with a release date trailer shown during the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 showcase.

Psychonauts 2 is an unlikely tentpole for Microsoft and the Xbox platform but the cult-classic action-adventure original has that Double Fine magic that has stood the test of time. The original game was a shining example of a solid action-platformer on the original Xbox and other platforms. The hyped and anticipated Psychonauts 2 now has a release date set for August 25, 2021 as revealed during the Microsoft/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase.

Psychonauts was supposed to be one of the 2001 Xbox's premiere exclusives with heavy backing from ex-Microsoft executive, Ed Fries. After Fries' departure, Microsoft dropped the game as a publisher and it was picked up by Majesco Entertainment. Even with positive reviews, the game would sell only around 100,000 copies. Double Fine took Psychonauts to digital distribution models which were a new and unknown venture at the time. After becoming a cult-classic hit with over 1.7 million sales to date, a sequel was planned and launched through another risky experiment, crowd-funding.

Psychonauts 2 has had an interesting development as one of the first games to be crowd-funded on the Fig investment platform. With over $3 million raised during its campaign, it was immediately apparent that fans wanted more of Double Fine's quirky dive into platform-filled psyches. After being acquired by Microsoft, Double Fine was able to give its new parent company one thing it sorely needed, well-crafted platform exclusives. Psychonauts 2 will still come to non-Microsoft controlled storefronts like Steam and PlayStation due to its crowd-funded obligations, but the game is set to be one of the key Xbox Game Pass offerings when it releases.

Speaking of release dates, the big news from the new gameplay trailer shown for Psychonauts 2 at the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase is the announcement for the game's launch. Psychonauts 2 will hit PS4, PC, and Xbox One/Series consoles on August 25, 2021 and will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. You don't have to be a psychic to predict all the E3 2021 reveals, they're happening now and Shacknews has them all.