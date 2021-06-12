New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rainbow Six Extraction gets September release date

Players will get to experience the PVE Rainbow Six game sooner than they thought.
Sam Chandler
1

Rainbow Six Extraction is the new name for Ubisoft’s Quarantine and players got a look at what awaits them with a CGI trailer. This was also an opportunity for players to learn when Rainbow Six Extraction will be hitting their systems, and that release date is September 16. Check out the trailer below.

In Rainbow Six Extraction, players will be able to use Operators from Siege, but if that character falls during a mission, it won’t be playable until it’s rescued. It also features one to three players.

Developing…

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

