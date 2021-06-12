Rainbow Six Extraction gets September release date Players will get to experience the PVE Rainbow Six game sooner than they thought.

Rainbow Six Extraction is the new name for Ubisoft’s Quarantine and players got a look at what awaits them with a CGI trailer. This was also an opportunity for players to learn when Rainbow Six Extraction will be hitting their systems, and that release date is September 16. Check out the trailer below.

In Rainbow Six Extraction, players will be able to use Operators from Siege, but if that character falls during a mission, it won’t be playable until it’s rescued. It also features one to three players.

Developing…