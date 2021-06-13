Ixion explores the cosmos on PC in 2022 Journey across space in search of humanity's new home in the upcoming Ixion.

Sunday's PC Gaming Show moved along with a journey into space, as humanity looks to carry on well after its time on Earth is over. Players will look to guide a full-blown space station across the cosmos in search of a new home in Ixion, the latest game from Kasedo Games and Bulwark Studios.

Ixion is looking to combine elements of city building, survival games, and exploration. With Earth slowly dying, the DOLOS Aerospace Engineering Corporation has authorized the Tiqqun space station to begin its search for humanity's next home. Players will need to manage the station's infrastructure, while also mapping out the solar system and mining resources. The key component will be keeping everything on the space station alive, especially the humans.

PC players may recognize the name Bulwark Studios from its work on Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus. The 2018 strategy game received middling to good reviews on Metacritic.

Ixion is coming to PC in 2022. There's a lot more coming from E3 2021, so stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest updates.