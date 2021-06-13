New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Age of Empires 4 gets October release date at Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase

Age of Empires 4 is coming to PC in just a few short months and Xbox Game Pass users will be able to get it on day one.
Ozzie Mejia
Earlier this year, the teams at Xbox, Relic, and World's Edge excited strategy fans by revealing that Age of Empires 4 was indeed still in the works. Sunday's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase went a little bit more into detail, showing off a new trailer for the game, as well as an official release date.

For those who have missed anything related to Age of Empires 4 up to this point, the game will take players across four different campaigns. The idea will be to build prosperous cities, manage their resources, and do battle across both land and sea. The full game will feature 35 missions to run from the Dark Ages through the Renaissance, challenging players to manage multi-generational armies across centuries. Sunday's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase offered the latest look at Age of Empires 4's gameplay.

With over 500 years of history under this game's umbrella, players will get to experience the stories of some of civilization's greatest figures, like Joan of Arc or Genghis Khan. The full experience will unfold with bright and colorful 4K resolution.

Age of Empires is coming to PC on October 28. It's available for pre-order right now on Steam. However, the game will also be available on launch day on Xbox Game Pass for PC, for anybody looking to run with Windows 10 version.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

