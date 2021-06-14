River City Girls 2 announced for 2022 release The never-before-localized River City Girls Zero was also announced by WayForward during the Limited Run Games E3 stream.

Monday's Limited Run Games E3 presentation had a lot of announcements regarding digital games coming to physical media. However, there were also a few announcements of brand new games. One of the most exciting announcements came from the team at WayForward, which revealed that there's an official sequel for River City Girls on the way.

We are thrilled to officially announce River City Girls 2 - coming to PC and consoles next year! Return to the mean streets of River City with Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, & Riki - plus a few new playable characters! - for a fresh round of beat-'em-up action. Featuring 2p online co-op! pic.twitter.com/GX1t9IScRr — WayForward (@WayForward) June 14, 2021

"Picking up shortly after the original, River City Girls 2 once again put you in control of Misako and Kyoko — as well as Kunio, Riki, and a few new characters — as they set out on an all-new beat-'em-up adventure across the mean streets of River City," reads the announcement on the WayForward website. "New moves, new enemies, new recruits, new environments, and the return of an old foe await, along with the same over-the-top sense of humor and adrenaline-pumping combat of its predecessor. The game will also feature two-player co-op action both locally and online."

On top of that, WayForward is working on an official port of River City Girls Zero, which originally released for the Super Famicom in 1994. This will be the first time the game has ever been localized for North American audiences. For the uninitiated, Zero is the first time that Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Riki all came together for street justice. This update will feature a new opening cinematic, new cutscenes, and a new theme from composer Megan McDuffee. There's no online play, but friends will be able to play together locally.

River City Girls 2 is coming in 2022 to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. River City Girls Zero will arriva later this year exclusively on Nintendo Switch.