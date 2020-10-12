2021 video game release dates calendar Your destination for all of the 2021 video game release dates you need to know.

2021 is shaping up to be an incredible year for video games. It will be the first full year where the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are in people's homes. There are some exciting games lined up for those platforms, as well as for PC and Nintendo Switch. We're expecting to see games like Resident Evil Village, Gotham Knights, and maybe even the next God of War. We'll be keeping track of the major 2021 video game release dates below, so keep it here for a constantly updated list of upcoming games.

Last updated on October 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

January 2021 video game release dates

Hitman 3 [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia] - January 20, 2021

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake [PC, PS4, Xbox One] - January 21, 2021

RIDE 4 [PS5, Xbox Series X] - January 21, 2021

Stronghold: Warlords [PC] - January 26, 2021

Märchen Forest [PC, PS4, Switch] - January 28, 2021

February 2021 video game release dates

Outriders [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One] - February 2, 2021

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One] - February 4, 2021

Little Nightmares 2 [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch] - February 11, 2021

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury [Switch] - February 12, 2021

Far Cry 6 [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia] - February 18, 2021

Riders Republic [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia] - February 25, 2021

Wing of Darkness [PC, PS4, Switch] - February 25, 2021

March 2021 video game release dates

Harvest Moon: One World [PC] - March 2, 2021

Yakuza: Like A Dragon [PS5] - March 2, 2021

Balan Wonderland [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch] - March 26, 2021

Monster Hunter Rise [Switch] - March 26, 2021

Games with unannounced release dates

30XX [PC]

Airborne Kingdom [PC]

Alaloth: Champions of the Four Kingdoms [PC]

Ambition: A Minuet in Power [PC]

Among Trees [PC]

Axiom Verge 2 [Switch]

Backbone [PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac]

Baldur's Gate 3 [PC]

Bayonetta 3 [Switch]

Beyond a Steel Sky [Switch, PC, iOS]

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Blankos Block Party [PC]

Blightbound [PC]

Blood Bowl 3 [PC]

Boyfriend Dungeon [PC, Switch]

Bravely Default II [Switch]

Cake Bash [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Calico [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Call of the Sea [PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X]

Cardaclysm [PC]

Cartel Tycoon [PC]

Carto [PC]

Chicken Police [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Chivalry 2 [PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X]

Chorus [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One]

CrossfireX [Xbox One]

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC [PC, Xbox One, Switch]

Cyber Shadow [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Dark Envoy [PC, PS4, Xbox One]

Deathloop [PC, PS5]

Diablo 4

Disco Elysium [Switch]

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny [Switch]

Dwarfheim [PC]

Dying Light 2 [PS4, Xbox One, PC]

Eastward [PC, Switch]

Elden Ring

The Elder Scrolls 6

Eldest Souls [PC, Switch]

Everwild [PC, Xbox One]

Evil Genius 2: World Domination [PC]

Fae Tactics: The Girl Who Destroyed the World [PC, Switch]

Fights in Tight Spaces [PC]

Garden Story [PC, Switch]

Ghostwire: Tokyo [PC, PS5]

God of War: Ragnarok [PS5]

GoNNER 2 [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5]

Grounded [Xbox One, PC]

Guilty Gear Strive [PC, PS5, PS4] - April 9, 2021

Goodbye Volcano High [PC, PS5, PS4]

Gotham Knights [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X]

Halo Infinite [PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One]

Haven [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Hellpoint [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Hogwarts Legacy [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One]

Hollow Knight: Silksong [PC, Switch]

Horizon Forbidden West [PS5]

Humankind [PC]

Icarus [PC]

Jett: The Far Shore [PS5]

Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5, PC]

Kerbal Space Program 2 [PC]

Knight Squad 2 [PC, Xbox One]

League of Legends: Wild Rift [iOS, Android]

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Little Devil Inside [PS5]

Lost at Sea [PC]

Maid of Sker [PC, Xbox One, PS4]

Magic: Legends [PC]

Metroid Prime 4 [Switch]

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Switch]

Monstrum 2 [PC]

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... [PC, PS4, Xbox One] - April 23, 2021

Night Call [Xbox One, Switch, PC]

No More Heroes 3 [Switch]

Oddworld: Soulstorm [PC, PS5]

Olija [PC, Switch]

Overwatch 2

Per Aspera [PC]

Paradise Killer [PC]

Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory [PS4, Xbox One]

Planet Coaster [PS4, Xbox One]

Popup Dungeon [PC]

Potionomics [PC]

Pragmata [PS5]

Prodeus [PC]

Project Athia [PS5]

Project Wingman [PC]

Psychonauts 2 [PC, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One]

Pupperazzi [PC]

Rainbow Six Quarantine [PS4, Xbox One, PC]

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5]

Returnal [PS5]

Resident Evil Village [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X]

Ring of Pain [PC]

Roller Champions [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Rune Factory 5 [Switch]

Sable [PC, Xbox One]

Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual [PC]

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 [PC, Xbox Series X]

Session [Xbox One, PC]

Shadow Warrior 3 [PC]

She Dreams Elsewhere [PC, Xbox One, Switch]

Skatebird [PC, Xbox One, Switch]

Skull & Bones [PS4, Xbox One, PC]

Songs of Conquest [PC]

Solar Ash [PS5]

Spiritfarer [PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC]

Sports Story [Switch]

Starfield

Stray [PS5]

Surviving The Aftermath [PC, PS4, Xbox One]

Tales of Arise [PS4, Xbox One, PC]

Temtem [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch]

The Ascent [PC, Xbox One]

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos [PC, PS4, Xbox One]

The Eternal Cylinder [PC, PS4, Xbox One]

The Forgotten City [PC, Xbox One]

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

The Riftbreaker [PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X]

The Signifier [PS4, Xbox One, PC]

The Settlers [PC]

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Edition [PC]

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition [PS5, Xbox Series X]

Trash Sailors [PC]

Valheim [PC]

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One]

Vigil: The Longest Night [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]

Voidtrain [PC]

Waking [PC, Xbox One]

Weird West [PC]

Xuan Yuan Sword VII [PC, PS4]

There are a lot of exciting games set to release in the year ahead. We'll endeavor to keep this guide updated regularly as a new release date is announced. Be sure to return to this page regularly for all of the games releasing in 2021.