Your destination for all of the 2021 video game release dates you need to know.
Ozzie Mejia
8

2021 is shaping up to be an incredible year for video games. It will be the first full year where the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are in people's homes. There are some exciting games lined up for those platforms, as well as for PC and Nintendo Switch. We're expecting to see games like Resident Evil Village, Gotham Knights, and maybe even the next God of War. We'll be keeping track of the major 2021 video game release dates below, so keep it here for a constantly updated list of upcoming games.

Last updated on October 12, 2020 at  5:00 p.m. PT.

2021 Video Game Release Dates Calendar

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

 August
September October November December
2021 games with unannounced release dates

January 2021 video game release dates

January 2021 video game releases
  • Hitman 3 [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia] - January 20, 2021
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake [PC, PS4, Xbox One] - January 21, 2021
  • RIDE 4 [PS5, Xbox Series X] - January 21, 2021
  • Stronghold: Warlords [PC] - January 26, 2021
  • Märchen Forest [PC, PS4, Switch] - January 28, 2021

Return to the table of contents.

February 2021 video game release dates

February 2021 video game releases
  • Outriders [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One] - February 2, 2021
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One] - February 4, 2021
  • Little Nightmares 2 [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch] - February 11, 2021
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury [Switch] - February 12, 2021
  • Far Cry 6 [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia] - February 18, 2021
  • Riders Republic [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia] - February 25, 2021
  • Wing of Darkness [PC, PS4, Switch] - February 25, 2021

Return to the table of contents.

March 2021 video game release dates

March 2021 video game releases
  • Harvest Moon: One World [PC] - March 2, 2021
  • Yakuza: Like A Dragon [PS5] - March 2, 2021
  • Balan Wonderland [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch] - March 26, 2021
  • Monster Hunter Rise [Switch] - March 26, 2021

Return to the table of contents.

Games with unannounced release dates

games with unannounced release dates

  • 30XX [PC]
  • Airborne Kingdom [PC]
  • Alaloth: Champions of the Four Kingdoms [PC]
  • Ambition: A Minuet in Power [PC]
  • Among Trees [PC]
  • Axiom Verge 2 [Switch]
  • Backbone [PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac]
  • Baldur's Gate 3 [PC]
  • Bayonetta 3 [Switch]
  • Beyond a Steel Sky [Switch, PC, iOS]
  • Beyond Good & Evil 2
  • Blankos Block Party [PC]
  • Blightbound [PC]
  • Blood Bowl 3 [PC]
  • Boyfriend Dungeon [PC, Switch]
  • Bravely Default II [Switch]
  • Cake Bash [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]
  • Calico [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]
  • Call of the Sea [PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X]
  • Cardaclysm [PC]
  • Cartel Tycoon [PC]
  • Carto [PC]
  • Chicken Police [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]
  • Chivalry 2 [PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X]
  • Chorus [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One]
  • CrossfireX [Xbox One]
  • Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC [PC, Xbox One, Switch]
  • Cyber Shadow [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]
  • Dark Envoy [PC, PS4, Xbox One]
  • Deathloop [PC, PS5]
  • Diablo 4
  • Disco Elysium [Switch]
  • Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny [Switch]
  • Dwarfheim [PC]
  • Dying Light 2 [PS4, Xbox One, PC]
  • Eastward [PC, Switch]
  • Elden Ring
  • The Elder Scrolls 6
  • Eldest Souls [PC, Switch]
  • Everwild [PC, Xbox One]
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination [PC]
  • Fae Tactics: The Girl Who Destroyed the World [PC, Switch]
  • Fights in Tight Spaces [PC]
  • Garden Story [PC, Switch]
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo [PC, PS5]
  • God of War: Ragnarok [PS5]
  • GoNNER 2 [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5]
  • Grounded [Xbox One, PC]
  • Guilty Gear Strive [PC, PS5, PS4] - April 9, 2021
  • Goodbye Volcano High [PC, PS5, PS4]
  • Gotham Knights [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X]
  • Halo Infinite [PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One]
  • Haven [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]
  • Hellpoint [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]
  • Hogwarts Legacy [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One]
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong [PC, Switch]
  • Horizon Forbidden West [PS5]
  • Humankind [PC]
  • Icarus [PC]
  • Jett: The Far Shore [PS5]
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5, PC]
  • Kerbal Space Program 2 [PC]
  • Knight Squad 2 [PC, Xbox One]
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift [iOS, Android]
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]
  • Little Devil Inside [PS5]
  • Lost at Sea [PC]
  • Maid of Sker [PC, Xbox One, PS4]
  • Magic: Legends [PC]
  • Metroid Prime 4 [Switch]
  • Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Switch]
  • Monstrum 2 [PC]
  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... [PC, PS4, Xbox One] - April 23, 2021
  • Night Call [Xbox One, Switch, PC]
  • No More Heroes 3 [Switch]
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm [PC, PS5]
  • Olija [PC, Switch]
  • Overwatch 2
  • Per Aspera [PC]
  • Paradise Killer [PC]
  • Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory [PS4, Xbox One]
  • Planet Coaster [PS4, Xbox One]
  • Popup Dungeon [PC]
  • Potionomics [PC]
  • Pragmata [PS5]
  • Prodeus [PC]
  • Project Athia [PS5]
  • Project Wingman [PC]
  • Psychonauts 2 [PC, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One]
  • Pupperazzi [PC]
  • Rainbow Six Quarantine [PS4, Xbox One, PC]
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5]
  • Returnal [PS5]
  • Resident Evil Village [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X]
  • Ring of Pain [PC]
  • Roller Champions [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]
  • Rune Factory 5 [Switch]
  • Sable [PC, Xbox One]
  • Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual [PC]
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 [PC, Xbox Series X]
  • Session [Xbox One, PC]
  • Shadow Warrior 3 [PC]
  • She Dreams Elsewhere [PC, Xbox One, Switch]
  • Skatebird [PC, Xbox One, Switch]
  • Skull & Bones [PS4, Xbox One, PC]
  • Songs of Conquest [PC]
  • Solar Ash [PS5]
  • Spiritfarer [PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC]
  • Sports Story [Switch]
  • Starfield
  • Stray [PS5]
  • Surviving The Aftermath [PC, PS4, Xbox One]
  • Tales of Arise [PS4, Xbox One, PC]
  • Temtem [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch]
  • The Ascent [PC, Xbox One]
  • The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos [PC, PS4, Xbox One]
  • The Eternal Cylinder [PC, PS4, Xbox One]
  • The Forgotten City [PC, Xbox One]
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]
  • The Riftbreaker [PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X]
  • The Signifier [PS4, Xbox One, PC]
  • The Settlers [PC]
  • The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Edition [PC]
  • The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition [PS5, Xbox Series X]
  • Trash Sailors [PC]
  • Valheim [PC]
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 [PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One]
  • Vigil: The Longest Night [PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch]
  • Voidtrain [PC]
  • Waking [PC, Xbox One]
  • Weird West [PC]
  • Xuan Yuan Sword VII [PC, PS4]

Return to the table of contents.

There are a lot of exciting games set to release in the year ahead. We'll endeavor to keep this guide updated regularly as a new release date is announced. Be sure to return to this page regularly for all of the games releasing in 2021.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola