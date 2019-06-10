New Outriders reveal trailer teases a holiday 2020 release window
Square Enix and People Can Fly have come out with a new trailer for Outriders that features heinous monsters, supernatural powers, and high-octane action on a hostile planet.
Shooter veterans People Can Fly got to show off their new IP during the Square Enix E3 2019 show.