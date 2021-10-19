Outriders & Echo Generation headline Xbox Game Pass late October additions The late October slate of Xbox Game Pass games have been revealed, including Outriders, Echo Generation, and much more.

Xbox Game Pass continues to be one of the most valuable deals in gaming, and a big part of that is the constant influx of new titles coming to the program. Late October brings with it another fantastic set of new games players will be able to check out on the Game Pass. This time around, quirky voxel RPG Echo Generation and People Can Fly loot-‘n-shoot Outriders are on deck to arrive in the later October offering of Xbox Game Pass games.

Xbox announced its late-October collection of Xbox Game Pass games on October 19, 2021. From now throughout the end of October, players can look forward to the arrival of quite a few solid new titles on the program for consoles, PC, and Cloud Gaming. Echo Generation from Cococucumber caught attention last year with its quirky mood and look for an RPG and Outriders has had its ups and downs, but remains a solid team-based shooter. You can find these and many more titles throughout the end of the month and into November.

Echo Generation and Outriders highlight a solid lineup of games joining the Xbox Game Pass this late October 2021.

Here’s the full rundown of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this late October as well as when they’re coming.

Into the Pit (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 19

- October 19 Outriders (PC) - October 19

- October 19 Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud and Console) - October 21

- October 21 Echo Generation (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 21

- October 21 Everspace 2 (Game Preview) (PC) - October 21

- October 21 Age of Empires IV (PC) - October 28

- October 28 Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Console and PC) - October 28

- October 28 Backbone (Console) - October 28

- October 28 Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 28

- October 28 Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 28

- October 28 The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console, and PC) - October 28

That covers the late October additions for Xbox Game Pass. Stay tuned for further updates and games coming to the program, right here at Shacknews.