Are Outriders servers down? Let's check out the server status for Outriders.

Outriders was one of the more highly anticipated releases of the early 2021 window. Developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix, this looter shooter looked to bring something fresh to the genre. However, the game had some hiccups on launch, as server issues hindered the experience for many players around the globe. The developers have worked tirelessly to smooth things out, but there will likely still be some outages here and there. Let’s see what the Outriders current server status is.

Are the Outriders servers down?

In order to figure out if the Outriders servers are down, players should visit the official Outriders status page on the game’s website. Here, developer Square Enix will update the page to reflect any server issues affecting the game. If you can’t log in, it’s worth giving the status page a check so that you know if the problems are on your side, or something with the game.

There’s a number of reasons that players may experience issues with accessing the Outriders servers. The tabs on the status page will not only diagnose the issue, but it will also let players know when they should expect things to be operational again.

When Outriders launched earlier this month, the game was plagued with server issues. Users experienced issues playing with friends, and some couldn’t get into the game at all. However, those issues have seemed to have beem solved, and now the dev team is working to iron out other bugs currently hindering the Outriders experience.

There you have it, that's how you can easily tell if the Outriders servers are down. If you’re an Outriders player, we recommend following the game on Twitter, as the developers share frequent updates on bug and error fixes. We here at Shacknews will continue to cover and report on everything in the world of Outriders.