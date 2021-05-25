New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Outriders May 25 patch notes

Here's what's new in the May 25 Outriders patch.
Donovan Erskine
1

Outriders is still early in its lifespan, and developer People Can Fly has been consistently updating it in order to make sure that the experience is a positive one for all players. With that in mind, the May 25 Outriders patch has just arrived and brings some necessary changes and fixes to the live-service game.

Outriders May 25 patch notes

  • Fixed a bug that was causing armour values to not be calculated properly under certain circumstances, leading players to take unintended increased damage.
  • Changed the damage behaviour of Brood Mother enemies to prevent them from one-hit killing players under certain circumstances.
  • Addressed an issue that could cause players to be unable to sign-in under certain circumstances.
  • Added telemetry to better track and diagnose any outstanding sign-in issues.
  • Fixes for crashes.
  • Other minor bug fixes.

There is also a note attached to the end of the patch notes about a known issue:

It’s a rather light patch, but looks to address some of the bugs and issues that have been plaguing the experience for some time now. These notes were shared by the game’s community manager over on the official Outriders Subreddit. They encourage players to use that thread to report any issues they experience following the newly issued patch.

Despite the fact that Outriders got off to a rocky start due to some server and data woes, publisher Square Enix is really happy with the game, going as far to declare it the company’s ‘next major franchise.’ For more on Outriders, stay with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

