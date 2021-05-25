Outriders May 25 patch notes Here's what's new in the May 25 Outriders patch.

Outriders is still early in its lifespan, and developer People Can Fly has been consistently updating it in order to make sure that the experience is a positive one for all players. With that in mind, the May 25 Outriders patch has just arrived and brings some necessary changes and fixes to the live-service game.

Outriders May 25 patch notes

Fixed a bug that was causing armour values to not be calculated properly under certain circumstances, leading players to take unintended increased damage.

Changed the damage behaviour of Brood Mother enemies to prevent them from one-hit killing players under certain circumstances.

Addressed an issue that could cause players to be unable to sign-in under certain circumstances.

Added telemetry to better track and diagnose any outstanding sign-in issues.

Fixes for crashes.

Other minor bug fixes.

There is also a note attached to the end of the patch notes about a known issue:

Important note: There is a known outstanding issue where the “Damage Blocked” stat on an Expeditions results screen can occasionally appear inconsistently or abnormally low. This appears to be a purely cosmetic issue with the results summary screen, NOT an issue with damage mitigation overall or during gameplay.

It’s a rather light patch, but looks to address some of the bugs and issues that have been plaguing the experience for some time now. These notes were shared by the game’s community manager over on the official Outriders Subreddit. They encourage players to use that thread to report any issues they experience following the newly issued patch.

Despite the fact that Outriders got off to a rocky start due to some server and data woes, publisher Square Enix is really happy with the game, going as far to declare it the company’s ‘next major franchise.’ For more on Outriders, stay with us here on Shacknews.