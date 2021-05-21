Square Enix is happy with Outriders, calling it the 'company's next major franchise' Despite a rocky start, Outriders pulled in over 3.5 million players throughout its first month of release.

People Can Fly deserve quite a bit of credit for the work it’s poured into Outriders. The game didn’t have the gentlest of launches, but it didn’t stop it from pulling in millions of players, and the developers have worked through any problems the game had little by little. They’re still working to make Enoch the best battlefield it can be for all players. Square Enix is seemingly satisfied with the game too. Recently, the publisher shared that the game surpassed over 3.5 million players and is poised to be the company’s next big franchise.

Square Enix recently shared a few key stats in a press release on its website, which People Can Fly echoed on the Outriders subreddit. Even as Outriders was dealing with inventory bugs and other issues coming out of the launch of the game, it still garnered over 3.5 million players throughout the first month.

More than that, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios Jon Brooke revealed that the average playtime of players throughout the game was quite impressive.

“With over 3.5 million unique players, average play times of over 30 hours and extremely high engagement for co-operative play, we and the amazing team at People Can Fly are so excited with this initial success,” Brooke shared.

Even now, People Can Fly are working to make Outriders a better game. The developers finally patched their way through a nasty inventory bug and are currently working towards balancing damage issues in the game on their latest patch work. We should see more on that sometime next week, but for now, Outriders can at least take a bit of pride in the fact that it’s definitely a franchise Square Enix wants to continue to invest in.

For our part, we certainly didn’t overlook the bugs in the game, but Outriders still had a lot of fun (and one of the most satisfying headshots of 2021) in store for us in our Shacknews review. As we await further patches and content for the game, stay tuned to Shacknews for further updates and details.