Outriders: Worldslayer expansion announced for 2022 The first major expansion for Outriders has been revealed and will be ready for a 2022 release.

Square Enix and People Can Fly are excited to reveal what's next for cooperative shooter Outriders. Monday's Outriders Broadcast #6 presentation opened with the words "New Horizon," but that doesn't look like it's the only thing coming down the pipe. Immediately after the trailer for the upcoming New Horizon update aired, Outriders' first major expansion, titled Worldslayer, was officially revealed with a 2022 release window attached.

"There's not much more to say when it comes to Worldslayer, other than it's a fully-formed expansion to the game that takes the Outriders to the furthest reaches of Enoch in an all-new story that poses their biggest challenge to date," Square Enix's Lucy Hale said during the Outriders Broadcast. "There's loads more to talk about when it comes to Worldslayer, but that, I'm afraid, is a topic for another day."

As Hale noted, there's very little to see with that ever-so-brief teaser. However, its existence is a positive sign for Outriders and its future, as it looked like Square Enix and People Can Fly are clearly not finished with the game. Publisher Square had previously noted that in spite of a number of issues with Outriders' launch, they are very happy with how it's come along, going so far as to declare it their next major franchise.

There are a few questions that will need answers in regards to Worldslayer. People Can Fly have repeatedly declared that Outriders will not be a live service game, so what would the game's first expansion cost? How feature heavy will it be? Will it be essential for Outriders players or can they get just as much out of the core game? As Hale noted, those are questions for another day.

We'll be on the lookout for any new information on Outriders: Worldslayer in the months ahead, but we're also awaiting word on what the New Horizon update will entail. Keep it here on Shacknews, because we'll have more to say about what's next for Outriders shortly.