Outriders Worldslayer expansion brings new adventures in June 2022 A new campaign, new zones, fiercer enemies, and more varied look await when Outriders gets its first DLC expansion in June.

It’s been a while since Square Enix and People Can Fly launched their co-op sci-fi looter shooter, Outriders, and the game is about to get its biggest content expansion yet. During a special presentation, Outriders Worldslayer was announced and it's bringing a new narrative campaign, new locations to fight through, fresh enemies in both the human and monster variety, and a bigger arsenal of loot with which to shoot your way through it all this coming June on all available platforms.

People Can Fly and Square Enix announced the Outriders Worldslayer expansion in a special presentation on April 21, 2022. The first bit of paid DLC for the game, Worldslayer is one of the biggest new content expansions for the game yet. After the New Horizon free update brought more expeditions to the end game and balanced out the looting system, Worldslayer will probably expand Outriders with a new campaign. There’s a new Altered leader on the horizon leading an insurgency of other fighters against the remains of humanity. Players will have to band together to bring the whole group down before they can eliminate what remains of human civilization.

Outriders Worldslayer will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia on June 30, 2022. It will be the first bit of paid content for the game and is available for pre-order on the game’s website now. With the new expansion, players will run an all-new chapter of the campaign against the new Altered-led insurgency, exploring new zones full of challenges and side missions. There will also be new guns and armor to explore to power yourself up even further than ever before. You’ll need them too because all sorts of new foes await, ready to tear you apart if you don’t do the same to them first.

A new Altered leader is guiding an insurgent force against the remains of surviving humanity. You'll have to defeat her and her armies in Outriders Worldslayer.

With the Outriders Worldslayer expansion set for June 30, 2022, we expect to see more reveals and details on the way to the release date. Stay tuned for more Outriders news and updates right here at Shacknews.