Watch the Outriders Broadcast #6 presentation here Square Enix and People Can Fly don't appear to be finished with Outriders just yet and have a new Outriders Broadcast planned for Monday morning.

Square Enix and People Can Fly generated a lot of buzz when they released Outriders earlier this year. While they promised that this would not be a live service game, that doesn't mean that Square and PCF are stopping development on their cooperative shooter. There appears to be something big on its way, big enough to necessitate a new livestream presentation.

The Outriders Broadcast #6 will air on Monday, November 15 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET. The full presentation will air live on the Square Enix Twitch channel and the Outriders YouTube channel. If you don't want to click over to either of those sites, you can watch the full stream embedded above for your convenience.

What's on the docket for Outriders Broadcast #6? That's a total mystery. There are no hints or indicators from Square or PCF regarding what's being revealed. However, Outriders Broadcast presentations up to this point have been reserved for major reveals or big announcements. This isn't something that PCF is doing purely for fun, so expect something in the way of an announcement... whatever that may be.

Looking back at our review, we certainly liked our time with Outriders here at Shacknews. However, it not only got shuffled under the radar by newer releases, but frequent server issues and multiple bugs meant that it had a less-than-ideal launch. Still, in spite of that Square Enix has touted Outriders as a success and has a positive outlook for its future.

We'll be watching Outriders Broadcast #6 ourselves here at Shacknews, so keep it here for the latest updates.