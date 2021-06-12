Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope to arrive in 2022 Along with an official release window, Ubisoft provided a world premiere gameplay trailer.

Nintendo and Ubisoft shocked the world back in 2017 when they built a game featuring one of the most unexpected mashups in video game history. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle became one of the best titles for Nintendo's Switch console in its launch year. During the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 event, the company unveiled the sequel, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope along with an expected release window in early 2022.

Ubisoft Milan has been handling development duty on Sparks of Hope following their successful work with Kingdom Battle. Sparks of Hope appears to take the experience of their first collaboration and expand the scope of what was a somewhat limited turn-based tactical battle affair. The overworld sections in Sparks of Hope appear to be much larger and should offer more opportunity for exploration than Kingdom Battle.

The first game in the series was so out of left field that it captured the Shacknews Biggest Surprise Game of 2017 award. While Sparks of Hope won't be able to have the benefit of being an entirely new experience, the lessons learned from developing the first game and a few extra years of polish have all of us on staff excited to see what this crazy Nintnedo+Ubisoft collaboration will bring next.