Call of Duty veteran devs reveal new Deviation Games studio during Summer Game Fest 2021 Deviation Games leads Jason Blundell and Dave Anthony revealed their new studio has partnered with PlayStation for a future game.

Jason Blundell and Dave Anthony have put in work on some of the best that the Call of Duty franchise had to offer, but it’s been awhile since they stepped away from Activision and Treyarch. That said, they haven’t rested on their laurels. Blundell and Anthony officially announced that they have formed Deviation Games and further announced that the studio has partnered up with PlayStation for an upcoming game.

Deviation Games and its partnership with PlayStation were revealed during the Summer Game Fest 2021 showcase on June 10, 2021.

Deviation Games leads Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell

This story is still developing…