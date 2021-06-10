New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Summer Game Fest 2021 livestream here

The Summer Game Fest 2021 livestream is about to begin and you can watch it right here on Shacknews.
Sam Chandler
Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2021 is upon us. The yearly event brings players gaming announcements and reveals, with plenty of spectacle thrown in for good measure. If you want to get the information into your eyeballs as soon as possible, this is the page for you. Below you’ll find the Summer Game Fest 2021 livestream embedded for your viewing pleasure.

Summer Game Fest 2021 livestream

The Summer Game Fest: Kickoff! livestream is scheduled to begin on June 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET. The event will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, as is tradition, and will feature world premieres and even a performance by Weezer. Shacknews is an official Twitch co-streamer, which means you can watch the show without leaving the comfort of Shacknews.

The description on The Game Awards YouTube channel of the stream offers viewers a little insight into what they might expect from this year’s Summer Game Fest presentation:

Get a glimpse at the future of video games! Join host Geoff Keighley for a live Kickoff event for Summer Game Fest, filled with world premieres, special guests, and musical performances by Weezer and the Sonic Symphony Orchestra. Followed by Days of the Devs.

Beyond the description, there’s actually a bit of information out there about who is participating in the annual event. Keighley took to Twitter to share an image showcasing all the partners for Summer Game Fest 2021. These include companies like 2K, Activision, Blizzard, EA, Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and more. There is bound to be a whole lot of exciting trailers and announcements made during the show, which looks to kick off the excitement of what is typically classified as E3 week.

Speaking of which, after the Summer Game Fest 2021 livestream wraps, make sure you check out the E3 2021 schedule guide for information on the other streams occurring over the next week. After that’s done, there’s also Shacknews E5 2021! There’s so much exciting content coming at you over the next two weeks, and it all starts today. Be sure to join us in the Chatty thread below and let us know what you think of Summer Game Fest 2021!

