Geoff Keighley reveals dates and partners for Summer Game Fest 2021 Summer Game Fest kicks off this June with some of the biggest names in gaming.

Last year’s Summer Game Fest swooped in during the absence of E3 and delivered a show all about what’s next in the world of gaming. After seeing much success, Summer Game Fest is making a return this year. Now, we know when the event will go down, as well as what companies will be participating thanks to the creator and mastermind behind Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley.

Geoff Keighley took to his official Twitter account to share that Summer Game Fest 2021 will begin on June 10, putting it just two days before E3. The event will begin with Kickoff Live at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. PT, a showcase that promises to be packed with world premiere announcements, as well as a Weezer performance. What’s more, Keighley also revealed all of the companies that will be participating in the event in some capacity.

The official partners of Summer Game Fest 2021.

All of the companies in the graphics above will play a hand in Summer Game Fest, but it’s unclear in how big of a role. Some of the more notable names are Xbox, and Steam. PlayStation is listed too, which is particularly interesting when you consider that the company is skipping E3 for the second time in a row. Innersloth is listed, which likely points to more news on Among Us.

Summer Game Fest is all but confirmed to be where we’ll get our first proper look at Battlefield 6, as both Keighley and DICE have alluded to it. Geoff Keighley has also released a hype trailer to build excitement for the event, highlighting several of the games we may see.

Summer Game Fest 2021 will start on June 10 and will surely be home to some of the biggest reveals and announcements in gaming this year. We’ll be covering all of it, so expect to learn whatever news comes out on Shacknews’ Summer Game Fest topic page.