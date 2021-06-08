Announcing Shacknews E5 2021 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs

Around this time last year the whole world was in a tumultuous predicament. But there’s not really any other way to be during a global pandemic. Still, humans are resilient and we here at Shacknews knew that the people needed something, an anchor if you will. Not just to establish some sense of normalcy, but also as a distraction, even if just for a moment, while we all hung in fate's fragile balance together.

Last year was the first time there hadn’t been an E3 in June since the convention’s inception and that’s when we sprung into action and put together our own event known as E4 2020 and The Summer of Doing Our Jobs. This year we’re bringing back both events, but there’s a catch: You see, we needed to add an extra “E.” Four just wasn’t going to be enough. With that in mind, we’d like to invite all of you to join us here at Shacknews for our Excellent Electronic Entertainment Explosive Experience otherwise known as E5 2021! That’s two more E’s than you get with other name-brand gaming expos!

Starting on June 16, the day after E3 ends, and running until June 18, we’ll be broadcasting a number of exclusive interviews and panels that you won’t be able to find anywhere else but here at Shacknews. We’ve got interviews with indie devs behind games like Rogue Legacy 2, Volta-X, and Soup Pot. We’ve also got one-on-one interviews with industry legends like John and Brenda Romero, New Blood’s Dave Oshry, and more. If all that wasn’t enough, you’ll also be able to catch a ton of special panels that range in a number of topics including the upcoming BytesanBeats Festival, the state of esports and indie games, and we’ll even be unboxing the world’s biggest Transformer Unicron to close it all out!

But wait, there’s more! We’ll be bringing you all sorts of cool content throughout The Summer of Doing Our Jobs! That’s right, just because E3 and E5 week will come to an end, doesn’t mean the fun’s going to stop! Be sure to head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel and give us a follow so you don’t miss out on any of our coverage. Maybe even give us a sub while you’re there? You can even sub for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account and don’t know what to do with your monthly freebie sub. You can also hit up our Twitter and Facebook social channels to keep up to date on all the action. No matter how you choose to keep up with us, you can expect our E5 coverage to start on June 16 starting at 9:00 a.m. PDT/12:00 p.m. EDT and it will keep going until our feet hurt or someone wants to go to Bennigan’s! You’re not going to want to miss a minute of all the awesome, so tune in next week!