New Tunic trailer and exclusive Xbox demo unveiled at Summer Game Fest 2021

The adorable action-RPG Tunic will be playable with new content in an exclusive demo for Xbox consoles as detailed in a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2021.
Bryan Lefler
One indie game that has been on the radar of Indie-licious here at Shacknews is Tunic with its charming art style and Zelda-inspired gameplay. A new trailer and details for an exclusive Xbox demo for the game were unveiled at Summer Game Fest 2021.

Developing...

