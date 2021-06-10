New Tunic trailer and exclusive Xbox demo unveiled at Summer Game Fest 2021
The adorable action-RPG Tunic will be playable with new content in an exclusive demo for Xbox consoles as detailed in a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2021.
One indie game that has been on the radar of Indie-licious here at Shacknews is Tunic with its charming art style and Zelda-inspired gameplay. A new trailer and details for an exclusive Xbox demo for the game were unveiled at Summer Game Fest 2021.
