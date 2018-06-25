New Tunic trailer and exclusive Xbox demo unveiled at Summer Game Fest 2021
The adorable action-RPG Tunic will be playable with new content in an exclusive demo for Xbox consoles as detailed in a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2021.
The adorable action-RPG Tunic will be playable with new content in an exclusive demo for Xbox consoles as detailed in a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2021.
Even the Senior Director of ID@Xbox is still learning things about Cuphead.
Tunic is an indie adventure that may look familiar to long-time players, but there's a certain twist in this sword-and-shield adventure. Shacknews takes a look.