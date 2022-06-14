Shacknews E6 2022: Best Games of the Midyear The Shacknews staff goes through their picks for the best games to release in the first half of 2022.

If there’s one thing we love to do at Shacknews, it’s get together and gush over our favorite video games. We do this every year with the Shacknews Year of the Games, but this year we decided to start earlier with our Best Games of the Midyear panel for E6. Our entire staff met to discuss the standout games for in the first half of 2022, and you can watch the entire panel using the YouTube embed below.

It will come as no surprise to anyone that Elden Ring was mentioned more than once, but so too were games like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Horizon Forbidden West, Tunic, and many more. If you’re an avid gamer that’s enjoyed what 2022 has offered so far, grab a drink, and fire this panel up, then jump into the Chatty comments and let us know what you agree with, or what games made your personal list of bangers in the first half of this year.

There are plenty more panels, interviews, and content for you to dig into at Shacknews right now. We’d love for you to check out more of our E6 2022 content, including our livestream schedule. We’re talking to developers and covering your favorite games all week long.