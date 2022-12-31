Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2021Elden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2021
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

Shacknews Top 10 Games of the Year 2022

As 2022 wraps up, it's time to take a look back on our favorite games of the year. Feast your eyes on Shacknews' top ten games of 2022!
Shack Staff
Shack Staff
2

This year will soon be in the rearview mirror. It was stacked with amazing video game releases, and Shacknews is going to be counting down our Top 10 Games of the Year 2022. The Shack Staff each submitted their personal top 10 lists, which were compiled to create a single definitive list that will be etched in Shacknews history. Without further adieu, let’s check out the Shacknews Top 10 Games of the Year 2022. Please take a look at our video, or read along underneath the video embed.

Want to read the list? Hit Next Page to see our text version of the Shacknews Top 10 Games of 2022.

Shack Staff stories are a collective effort with multiple staff members contributing. Many of our lists often involve entires from several editors, and our weekly Shack Chat is something we all contribute to as a group. 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola