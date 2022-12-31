This year will soon be in the rearview mirror. It was stacked with amazing video game releases, and Shacknews is going to be counting down our Top 10 Games of the Year 2022. The Shack Staff each submitted their personal top 10 lists, which were compiled to create a single definitive list that will be etched in Shacknews history. Without further adieu, let’s check out the Shacknews Top 10 Games of the Year 2022. Please take a look at our video, or read along underneath the video embed.

