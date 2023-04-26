Tunic's primary developer was convinced he'd made a huge mistake Andrew Shouldice, primary developer on Tunic, had no idea the game would be received well.

It might surprise folks who have played Tunic to hear that its Primary Developer, Andrew Shouldice, wasn’t always sure that the game would be a huge success. In fact, during Tunic’s development Shouldice thought he may have made a huge mistake, something he said to Shacknews’ own Greg Burke during a GDC 2023 interview. Please take a look.

In hindsight, we all know that Tunic is a wonderful game that was well received by most. It currently holds very positive ratings on Steam with over 9,000 player reviews submitted. Tunic also finished #10 in the Shacknews Top 10 Games of the Year for 2022 and was #1 on our Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of the Year 2022. We really loved Tunic, and it’s clear we’re not alone.

The entire interview with Andrew Shouldice is worth a watch, as it gives you wonderful insight into the mind of a developer pouring their all into a game and not knowing how it will be received.

