Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Tunic's primary developer was convinced he'd made a huge mistake

Andrew Shouldice, primary developer on Tunic, had no idea the game would be received well.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

It might surprise folks who have played Tunic to hear that its Primary Developer, Andrew Shouldice, wasn’t always sure that the game would be a huge success. In fact, during Tunic’s development Shouldice thought he may have made a huge mistake, something he said to Shacknews’ own Greg Burke during a GDC 2023 interview. Please take a look.

In hindsight, we all know that Tunic is a wonderful game that was well received by most. It currently holds very positive ratings on Steam with over 9,000 player reviews submitted. Tunic also finished #10 in the Shacknews Top 10 Games of the Year for 2022 and was #1 on our Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of the Year 2022. We really loved Tunic, and it’s clear we’re not alone.

The entire interview with Andrew Shouldice is worth a watch, as it gives you wonderful insight into the mind of a developer pouring their all into a game and not knowing how it will be received.

For more interviews just like this one, be sure to check out our GamerHubTV YouTube channel, and you can visit our Shacknews YouTube channel for gameplay, reviews, and even some great unboxing videos.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola