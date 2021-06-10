Summer Game Fest 2021: All announcements, reveals, & trailers
Did you miss Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2021 showcase? Catch up on what you missed right here!
The season of gaming events punctuated by E3 2021 is officially upon us, and it began with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2021 livestream showcase. As usual, Keighley had quite an array of video game reveals, trailers, and announcements to show, many of which were world premieres on the show. There was a lot to see during the entire Summer Game Fest 2021 livestream. Fortunately, we’ve gathered pretty much all of it here. Miss anything? Check out our full recap below.
The Summer Game Fest 2021 livestream showcase took place on June 10, 2021. You can see the whole stream in its original entirety in the video below.
Miss anything from the show? No problem. All of the headline reveals, trailers, and announcements are gathered and listed below.
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands announced by Gearbox at Summer Game Fest 2021
- Metal Slug Tactics brings the classic franchise back as a turn-based tactical RPG
- Death Stranding Director's Cut announced at Summer Game Fest 2021
- Sable gets September release date at Summer Game Fest 2021
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 announced at Summer Game Fest 2021
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Four trailer shown at Summer Game Fest 2021
- Amazon Games announces Lost Ark's western release this Fall during Summer Game Fest 2021
- Innersloth details Among Us roadmap plans at Summer Game Fest 2021
- Salt & Sacrifice revealed during Summer Game Fest 2021
- Smite x Stranger Things crossover gets a trailer at Summer Game Fest 2021
- Koch Media launches Prime Matter publishing label with 12 announced games
- Two Point Campus gets a world premiere trailer at Summer Game Fest 2021
- New Painkiller announced by publisher Prime Matter
- Payday 3 announced for PC and consoles, coming in 2023
- Rocket League brings back Fast & Furious content next week
- Solar Ash gets new trailer during Summer Game Fest 2021
- The Anacrusis announced by Stray Bombay at Summer Game Fest 2021
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes monsters revealed during Summer Game Fest 2021
- Bandai Namco shows new Tales of Arise with trailer at Summer Game Fest 2021
- Planet of Lana trailer debuted during Summer Game Fest 2021
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin gets a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2021
- Overwatch 2 Baptiste & Sombra redesigns shown during Summer Game Fest 2021
- Endless Dungeon crawls into Summer Game Fest 2021 with a new gameplay trailer
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout gets 2B skin with Nier collaboration
- Call of Duty veteran devs reveal new Deviation Games studio during Summer Game Fest 2021
- New Tunic trailer and exclusive Xbox demo unveiled at Summer Game Fest 2021
- Elden Ring release date revealed at Summer Game Fest 2021
- Tribes of Midgard trailer revealed at Summer Game Fest 2021
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt closed alpha announced during Summer Game Fest 2021
- Evil Dead: The Game gameplay premiere shown during Summer Game Fest 2021
And that covers the entirety of the main Summer Game Fest 2021 showcase! Be sure to stay tuned through the weekend for plenty of further E3 2021 coverage, news, and reveals leading up to Shacknews E5 2021 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs!
