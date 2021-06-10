New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Anacrusis announced by Stray Bombay at Summer Game Fest 2021

Left 4 Dead-style gameplay meets sci-fi in the first trailer for The Anacrusis.
Donovan Erskine
Development studio Stray Bombay was formed back in 2019, composed of ex-Riot Games and Valve developers. After roughly two years, we got our first look at what the team has been working on.Stray Bombay revealed its first game, The Anacrusis, at Summer Game Fest 2021.

The Anacrusis was revealed with a new gameplay trailer during Summer Game Fest 2021. This co-op survival game can only be described as Left 4 Dead, if it was set in space and designed with a groovy 70s aesthetic. We see players work together to survive waves of deadly alien creatures, using weapons and abilities to stave them off.

The Anacrusis is set to release sometime in the fall of this year. Stray Bombay wasn’t the only developer revealing its debut title today, as Norsfell Games announced Tribes of Midgard, a new co-op survival viking RPG. For all of the major news coming out of Summer Game Fest 2021, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.

