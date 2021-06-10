Evil Dead: The Game gameplay premiere shown during Summer Game Fest 2021 Ash Williams himself, Bruce Campbell, showed how we'll be able to fight evil or be evil when we jump into the co-op and PVP play of Evil Dead: The Game.

Evil Dead: The Game was an interesting prospect from the get-go, bringing iconic characters and monsters from across the franchise together in a ridiculously bloody fracas. That said, during the Summer Game Fest 2021 showcase, we got to have Bruce Campbell himself share what’s going on in the game. It was a full blown Ash Williams-hosted Evil Dead: The Game gameplay premiere.

The Evil Dead: The Game gameplay premiere was shown at the Summer Game Fest 2021 showcase on June 10, 2021. Being developed by Saber Interactive, Evil Dead: The game is a brutal third-person action title in which players will take up the role of several Evil Dead characters including Ash himself to fight and destroy demonic Deadites. You’ll also fight to survive across iconic franchise locations and hunt down objectives like the Necronomicon pages to cast the spell you need to seal the demons away.

Your first look at the gameplay of Evil Dead: The Game is here!



Narrated by the one and only Bruce Campbell himself



Watch the full-length version in 4K at https://t.co/E4GfAWfXON and stay tuned for more gameplay episodes coming soon pic.twitter.com/QIZHsXwaNL — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) June 10, 2021

It’s not just playing the hero in Evil Dead: The Game either. You can also take up the roles of various Evil Dead villains and monsters to deliver heinous pain and punishment upon the would-be heroes. No matter which side you’re on, Evil Dead: The Game features a wealth of intense melee combat and finishing moves per character and monster that will allow you to absolutely tear your foes apart in proper over-the-top Evil Dead style. We even got a short glimpse of Evil Ash from Army of Darkness making an appearance and doing a finisher on an unfortunate survivor during the gameplay reveal. As Ash puts it, you can be a real… “d*ck” in this game.

Evil Dead: The Game is slated for release sometime in 2021. We didn’t get anything more specific during this gameplay reveal, but if this is what we can expect when it comes out, it’s looking like Evil Dead: The Game will be quite the title to watch this year. Check out the game's website and stay tuned here for more info and a release date as it becomes available.