Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt closed alpha announced during Summer Game Fest 2021

Vampire: The Masquerade - Blood Hunt will be another spinoff in the popular World of Darkness franchise, bringing PVP vampire action later this year.
It’s going to be a long time before we ever see Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, but the beauty of the World of Darkness universe is that it’s quite vast and full of opportunities for other games. Such is the case with the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade - Blood Hunt, which will be a battle royale pitting vampires of various abilities against each other. Blood Hunt isn’t just coming this year. It’s also getting a closed alpha test in early July.

We got a fresh look at Vampire: The Masquerade - Blood Hunt and its closed alpha announcement during the Summer Game Fest 2021 showcase on June 10, 2021.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

