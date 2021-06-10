Elden Ring release date revealed at Summer Game Fest 2021 The world has finally been given what it needs: a release date for Elden Ring.

After what feels like an eternity, players have finally been given a look at Elden Ring gameplay with a trailer at the Summer Game Fest 2021. Not only that, but we now have a release date for Elden Ring, and it’s coming January 2022. The wait is almost over. Please, check out the trailer below.

Elden Ring release date

The Elden Ring release date is January 21, 2022, as shown in the trailer seen at the Summer Game Fest 2021. Developed by FromSoftware, Elden Ring is the next major game that looks to expand the Soulsborne genre. With a release date of January next year, this means that, as of writing, there is a little over six months before players will be taking to this new, brutal world and exploring all it has to offer.

The world of Elden Ring has been created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the man behind Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and other titles, and George R.R. Martin, the writer of the insanely popular series, A Song of Ice and Fire, which was turned into the cultural phenomenon TV series, Game of Thrones.

Elden Ring is set to release on January 21, 2022. That's only a few months away! And look, we get to ride a horse!

The trailer shown at Summer Game Fest 2021 manages to shed a little bit of light on the story of Elden Ring. Much like Dark Souls’ Hollow or Curse of the Undead, the Tarnished seem to be some force that threatens the land. The language used in the trailer seems to indicate the player is one of these Tarnished and they are in search of the Elden Ring.

In terms of combat, Elden Ring looks to utilize a similar system to that of the Soulsborne titles. Movement also looks to be somewhat similar, though, the addition of the horse and wind-like gusts that move it around swiftly make traversal seem less of a problem. It looks as if a balance is being struck between Dark Souls’ cumbersome movement and Sekiro’s Spider-Man-like manoeuvrability.

With the Elden Ring release date set for January 21, 2022, there's not long left to wait before we can all be totally brutalized by another one of Miyazaki's creations. Make sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest on Elden Ring.