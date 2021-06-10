New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Amazon Games announces Lost Ark's western release this Fall during Summer Game Fest 2021

A collaboration between Amazon Games and South Korean developer Smilegate, Lost Ark is coming west to play for free this Fall 2021.
TJ Denzer
1

It was fairly recently that Amazon Games announced it would be partnering with South Korean developer Smilegate to bring its massively multiplayer online RPG, Lost Ark, to Western audiences. Now, it would appear that collaboration has come to fruition. During Summer Game Fest 2021, Amazon Games announced it will officially be bringing Lost Ark over to the West as a free-to-play game this coming Fall 2021.

Amazon Games debuted the announcement for the Western launch of Lost Ark during the Summer Game Fest 2021 showcase on June 10, 2021.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola