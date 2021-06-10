Amazon Games announces Lost Ark's western release this Fall during Summer Game Fest 2021 A collaboration between Amazon Games and South Korean developer Smilegate, Lost Ark is coming west to play for free this Fall 2021.

It was fairly recently that Amazon Games announced it would be partnering with South Korean developer Smilegate to bring its massively multiplayer online RPG, Lost Ark, to Western audiences. Now, it would appear that collaboration has come to fruition. During Summer Game Fest 2021, Amazon Games announced it will officially be bringing Lost Ark over to the West as a free-to-play game this coming Fall 2021.

Amazon Games debuted the announcement for the Western launch of Lost Ark during the Summer Game Fest 2021 showcase on June 10, 2021.

This story is still developing…