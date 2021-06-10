Two Point Campus gets a world premiere trailer at Summer Game Fest 2021
Summer Game Fest 2021 world premieres keep rolling with an announcement trailer for Two Point Campus set to launch in 2022.
Two Point Campus debuted with a world premiere trailer at Summer Game Fest 2021. Make sure you have your hall pass when Two Point Campus launches in 2022 from Two Point Studios and SEGA.
