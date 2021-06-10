Koch Media launches Prime Matter publishing label with 12 announced games Koch Media is diving farther into game publishing with a new label called Prime Matter, which already has a dozen games under its umbrella.

German enterprise Koch Media has a couple of gaming publishers under its belt, but it has determined that this is not enough. Koch wants to dive harder into the world of game publishing, utilizing studios from around the world. On Thursday, Koch revealed its next big publishing label, called Prime Matter, and has announced a dozen games that will fall under its umbrella.

"Prime Matter is a new home for premium games, offering both current and future partners the expertise of the Koch Media Group alongside a new and dynamic team dedicated to maximizing their true potential," Koch Media CEO Klemens Kundratitz said via press release. "The core of the video games industry is, of course, entertainment. Prime Matter will constantly look to innovate and inspire players across all its activities while retaining the fundamental values of what makes our industry so special - it's intrinsically fun."

There are 12 games that will fall under the Prime Gaming label. Two of the most exciting are Starbreeze's Payday 3 and an all-new entry to the Painkiller series. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more on those titles shortly.

Other games coming from the Prime Matter label include Crossfire: Legion, a new RTS from Canadian developer Blackbird Interactive; Scars Above, a new sci-fi action adventure from Serbian developer Mad Head Games that takes players into a dark nightmare world; a first-person shooter from Polish developer Reikon Games, which stars a cybernetic Valkyrie currently going by Codename Final Form; Gungrave G.O.R.E. from South Korea developer IGGYMOB, a third-person shooter that stars a gunslinger anti-hero; Dolmen (pictured in the header), a Lovecraftian action-RPG from Brazilian developer Massive Work Studio, first announced back in 2018; The Last Oricru, a third-person action RPG set in a sci-fi version of the Middle Ages from Czech developer GoldKnights; a story-driven single-player adventure set in a new fantasy world, tentatively titled Echoes of the End from Icelandic developer Myrkur Games; a third-person psychological horror game tentatively titled The Chant, from Canadian studio Brass Token; Encased, a classically styled RPG set inside a dome from Russian studio Dark Crystal Games; and King's Bounty 2, a sequel to the 30-year-old classic game, developed by Russia's 1C Entertainment. There's no release information on any of these games, with the exception of King's Bounty 2, which will release on PC and consoles on August 24.

The Last Oricru is one of many games coming down the pipe from Prime Matter

On top of that, Warhorse Studios and Saber Interactive are joining forces to bring Kingdom Come: Deliverance to Nintendo Switch. The game released to much acclaim back in 2018, following a successful Kickstarter campaign. There is no word on when the Nintendo Switch version of the game will release or whether it'll be the base game or the Royal Edition featuring the game's DLC add-ons.

It looks like we'll be seeing a lot of Prime Matter and its developers in the years ahead. Those curious about seeing more of these games can check out the Koch Primetime segment, set to run during Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, this Friday at 12 p.m. PT. Shacknews will monitor Prime Media's endeavors and report back on all the fun stuff. There's a lot of news coming down the pipe over the next few weeks, so stay with us for the latest reveals and announcements.