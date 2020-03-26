Tactical RPG King's Bounty 2 coming to Nintendo Switch in 2020 King's Bounty 2 brings classic tactical RPG gameplay back to modern systems and 1C Entertainment is bringing it over to the Nintendo Switch.

With King’s Bounty 2, 1C Entertainment promises to deliver an engaging mix of RPG growth and decisions on top of strategic gameplay. We’ve known the game was coming for a while, but 1C and Nintendo just announced it will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch in 2020 as well.

The announcement of King’s Bounty 2 on Nintendo Switch was made during the Nintendo Direct Mini presentation on March 26, 2020. Taking up a little portion of the 28-minute presentation, Nintendo announced that 1C Entertainment will be bringing the revival of the tactical RPG franchise to the Nintendo Switch alongside the PC Steam release sometime in 2020. You can have a look at the King’s Bounty 2 section of the Nintendo Direct Mini presentation just below.

Announced in August 2019, King’s Bounty 2 will task the player will exploring a land embroiled in war. Players will make decisions that create enemies and allies of various characters and organizations, engaging in a wealth of growth and branching storylines as you take your armies up against foes in turn-based combat on hexagonal battlefields full of advantage and opportunity. The game features dialogue options and a morality system in between combat that determines how NPCs will react to your character, who will align with you, and how your story will go. There’s also exploration to be had in King’s Bounty 2, playing through quests, collection loot, and arming your forces all the more. With its arrival on Nintendo Switch alongside PC, players will have an option to be able to take King’s Bounty 2 on the go with them wherever they want to play.

King’s Bounty 2 has no fixed launch date, but is expected to launch sometime on the 2020 gaming calendar. Be sure to check out all of the other announcements and reveals from the March Nintendo Direct Mini as well.