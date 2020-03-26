Nintendo Direct Mini March 2020 announcements and reveals Nintendo just launched very surprise Direct presentation. From Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates to Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, check out all the reveals here.

We’ve all been waiting for the latest Nintendo Direct to share more on what Nintendo has in store for us throughout the year. Today, without warning, we got what we wanted. A Nintendo Direct Mini dropped, sharing a wealth of info on updated current and newly revealed upcoming games.

The Nintendo Direct Mini, which launched on March 26, 2020 via the Nintendo YouTube channel, featured around 28 minutes of content. Already released games like Animal Crossing received updates, remasters like the Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, and entire new titles like Bravely Default 2 were announced. You can watch the Nintendo Direct in its entirety below.

Be sure to check back as we dissect this entire presentation and share the biggest and best details of the latest Nintendo Direct and don't forget to check out our 2020 gaming calendar to see all of the new additions from this Direct.

