Rocket League brings back Fast & Furious content next week Fast & Furious content is coming back to Rocket League with some old favorite and an all-new vehicle.

Rocket League and the Fast & Furious franchise feels like a natural match. That was the prevailing thought when the two properties crossed paths in the past. Last time, the two parties came together to commemorate Universal revealing the release date for F9, the ninth movie in the franchise. For those who missed that previous crossover, a second chance is about to arrive to celebrate F9 (finally) relasing in theaters. During Thursday's Summer Game Fest broadcast, developer Psyonix announced the return of past Fast & Furious content, along with a few new goodies.

The Pontiac Fiero is a new addition to Rocket League's Fast & Furious lineup.

The Fast & Furious 3-Car Bundle will include the 1970 Dodge Charger and 1999 Nissan Skyline, both making their return from the previous Fast & Furious crossover. Those two cars will be joined by a brand new vehicle: the Pontiac Fiero. All three cars will come with various parts and decals.

The full bundle will be available in the Item Shop for 2,400 Credits. What if you already have the Charger and Skyline, though? Fortunately, the three vehicles will also be available a la carte. Each individual car will sell for 1,000 Credits. It should also be noted that the Charger and Skyline are getting some new Wheels and Reel Life Decals, so even if you already own those, their Upgrade Packs will be available for 300 Credits each. If you'd rather pay no Credits, you can at least pick up the "Tuna, No Crust" Title from the Item Shop completly free of charge.

Psyonix is looking celebrate the return of the Fast & Furious content right with a special livestream. Fast & Furious: Rocket League Rumble will air on the Rocket League Twitch channel on Saturday, June 19 at 11:00 a.m. PT, pitting four-person crews against one another in Rumble matches. This exhibition will be followed by the RLCS X South American Grand Finals.

The Fast & Furious content will come to Rocket League on Thursday, June 17 for a limited time only. You can learn more about what's coming by visiting the Rocket League website.