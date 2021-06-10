Solar Ash gets new trailer during Summer Game Fest 2021 Annapurna Interactive and Heart Machine showed off the latest look at Solar Ash at the Summer Game Fest 2021 showcase.

The highly stylistic Solar Ash is set to show up on PC and consoles later this year, and bringing cosmic running and action when it arrives. It’ll still be a bit before we get to play it, but during Summer Game Fest 2021, we got our latest look at a new trailer for Solar Ash, showing off more of the interesting traversal in the game and more of the battles and interaction with the large creatures that make up its interesting ecosystem.

