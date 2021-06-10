New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Solar Ash gets new trailer during Summer Game Fest 2021

Annapurna Interactive and Heart Machine showed off the latest look at Solar Ash at the Summer Game Fest 2021 showcase.
TJ Denzer
1

The highly stylistic Solar Ash is set to show up on PC and consoles later this year, and bringing cosmic running and action when it arrives. It’ll still be a bit before we get to play it, but during Summer Game Fest 2021, we got our latest look at a new trailer for Solar Ash, showing off more of the interesting traversal in the game and more of the battles and interaction with the large creatures that make up its interesting ecosystem.

Annapurna Interactive and Heart Machine showed off the latest trailer for Solar Ash during the Summer Game Fest 2021 showcase on June 10, 2021. You can see the all-new trailer just below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

