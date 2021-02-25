New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Solar Ash brings stylish action-adventure platforming to PS4, PS5, & EGS in 2021

Players will embark on a stylish sci-fi journey, platforming and battling massive beasts in Solar Ash on the PlayStation 4, PS5, and Epic Games Store on PC.
TJ Denzer
1

Annapurna Interactive has revealed its latest upcoming project with the creator of Hyper Light Drifter. Solar Ash is a new and colorful action-adventure platformer in which players will skate through the skies and lands of a mysterious world and do battle with massive creatures. It’s also coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Epic Games Store later in 2021.

Heart Machine lead Alx Preston went into deep details on what players can expect from Solar Ash on the PlayStation State of Play presentation on February 25, 2021. In the game, players will take on the role of a character caught inside a giant black hole known as the Ultra Void.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

