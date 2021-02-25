Solar Ash brings stylish action-adventure platforming to PS4, PS5, & EGS in 2021 Players will embark on a stylish sci-fi journey, platforming and battling massive beasts in Solar Ash on the PlayStation 4, PS5, and Epic Games Store on PC.

Annapurna Interactive has revealed its latest upcoming project with the creator of Hyper Light Drifter. Solar Ash is a new and colorful action-adventure platformer in which players will skate through the skies and lands of a mysterious world and do battle with massive creatures. It’s also coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Epic Games Store later in 2021.

Heart Machine lead Alx Preston went into deep details on what players can expect from Solar Ash on the PlayStation State of Play presentation on February 25, 2021. In the game, players will take on the role of a character caught inside a giant black hole known as the Ultra Void.

Creative Director Alx Preston (@HeartMachineZ) talks about what to expect in SOLAR ASH in this gameplay walkthrough. Coming to PS5, PS4, and the Epic Games Store later this year.



