Sony's next State of Play to reveal new PS5/PS4 titles this Thursday State of Play returns this week with brand new PlayStation announcements.

It’s been a while since Sony has hosted a State of Play, the broadcast event where the company shares news about PlayStation and upcoming games for the system. This is set to change, as Sony has announced State of Play will return this Thursday, with more news and details on games coming to the PS4 and PS5.

Sony shared the news with a Tweet and post to the PlayStation Blog. The next State of Play will go down this Thursday, February 25, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. Sony is keeping specifics under wraps, but gave us an idea of what to expect from the broadcast.

State of Play returns this Thursday! Tune in live at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET to see updates and deep dives for games coming to PS4 and PS5.



“This Thursday, a State of Play broadcast will serve up new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, including new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase,” the post reads. The show is set to run for 30 minutes, and will include 10 different games, which totals out to roughly a few minutes to talk about each individual title.

They also specify that several of the titles will be third-party games and indies that we saw at the PS5 showcase last year, meaning it may not be a first-party heavy event. Sony also teases new game announcements, so we could be in for some delightful surprises. The blog post ends with a disclaimer that there won’t be any hardware or business focused updates during the show. If you were hoping to hear about a massive PS5 restock, or the newly announced next-gen PSVR headset, you’ll have to wait a while longer.

It’s been a busy day for Sony, as the company also announced that Days Gone would be coming to PC this Spring, as well as the fact that Gran Turismo 7 has been delayed to 2022.