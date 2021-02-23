Gran Turismo 7 delayed to 2022 due to COVID-19 issues In a recent interview with PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, it was revealed that Gran Turismo will slip back to a 2022 launch due to difficulties related to the pandemic.

Gran Turismo 7 was one of many games shown for the PlayStation 5 that promises to show off a far better glimpse of what the machine can do, but it seems it’s one we’ll be waiting on for a while longer than expected. Recently, a Sony representative revealed that Gran Turismo 7 would not arrive in 2021 as planned due to setbacks and issues related to COVID-19.

The reveal was made in an interview with PlayStation CEO and President Jim Ryan, posted by GQ on February 23, 2021. In the interview, Ryan speaks to a number of subjects regarding the PS5, including the newly announced PSVR system coming to the platform. However, when the matter of new info on Gran Turismo 7 came up, Sony’s PR stepped in with some unfortunate news.

“[Gran Turismo 7] has been impacted by Covid-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022,” the rep said. “With the ongoing pandemic, it’s a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We’ll share more specifics on GT7’s release date when available.”

It’s unfortunate circumstance as many were likely excited to see what the Sony could do with PlayStation’s flagship driving series on the next-gen hardware of the PS5. Gran Turismo 7 was originally revealed back in June 11 alongside a wide array of other PlayStation 5 titles including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Regardless, it looks like we’ll be waiting till 2022 to see a new concrete release date for the next-gen driving sim.

There are plenty of 2021 PS5 releases on the way, so be sure to check out our 2021 video game launch calendar. Meanwhile, stay tuned as we follow Gran Turismo 7 for new reveals and an updated release date in 2022.