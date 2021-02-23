Sony announces PS5 PSVR headset & controller is coming, but not in 2021 Sony has dropped new details for its PlayStation 5 VR system.

One of the looming questions surrounding the PS5’s launch was if and how Sony would support PSVR on the next-gen console. With PSVR being a financial and commercial success on the PS4, it felt inevitable that the system would get a proper next-gen upgrade. We’ve now got some official word, as Sony has announced a new PSVR system for PS5 is in development.

A post was made to PlayStation Blog on February 23 by Senior Vice President Hideaki Nishino announcing the new PSVR system. “Today I’m pleased to share that our next-generation VR system will be coming to PlayStation 5, enabling the ultimate entertainment experience with dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity. Players will feel an even greater sense of presence and become even more immersed in their game worlds once they put on the new headset,” the post reads.

Sony touts that the new PSVR system will feature better resolution, field of view, tracking, and input. What’s more, the new headset will only use a single cord to connect to the PS5 console, offering a much cleaner setup than its predecessor. Sony shares that the new PSVR controller will “incorporate some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller.” There will also be a strong emphasis on ergonomics in the controller’s design.

In the post, Sony states that the new PSVR system is still in early development, and will not be launching in 2021. Sony doesn’t commit to a release window, outside of confirming it won’t release this calendar year. The company also confirms that brand new PSVR titles are currently in development. It will likely be a bit of a wait before we get a proper look at the new PS5 PSVR, but when we do, you’ll be able to read about it right here on Shacknews.