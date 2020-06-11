Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart announced for PS5 Ratchet & Clank have jumped across dimensions and have landed on the PlayStation 5 in their next game, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The long-ancitipated PlayStation 5 reveal stream continues. The opening announcements were for continuations of established franchises and this looks to be no different. It's the return of Ratchet & Clank and they're jumping across time and space. It looks to be unlike anything the duo has encountered before, because now it looks like after jumping across various dimensions, they've landed in a dystopian period.

If you know about Ratchet & Clank, you have an idea of what to expect. There's 3D platforming and combat, various Clank gadgets, and colorful worlds. What you may not expect out of Rift World comes in the form of literal dimension-hopping, as revealed through both the trailer and the gameplay snippet unveiled shortly after. Ratchet can literally latch onto dimensional rifts and use it to pull themselves into entirely different areas, sometimes in the middle of a giant battle. Likewise, other undesirables from other dimensions can also make unwelcome appearances out of nowhere to make life a little harder.

"We're doing things we've never been able to do before, like use dimensional rifts to be able to leap from planet to planet nearly instantly" said Insomniac's Marcus Smith during the stream. "Or put ray trace reflections on Clank. All of our alien worlds are filled with density and life previously unseen. Plus, Ratchet's all-new arsenal is more exciting than ever, thanks to the DualSense controller's enhanced feedback."

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PlayStation 5, though no release window was given. Given that Insomniac is also working on an all-new follow-up to Marvel's Spider-Man, it can be safely assumed that it may not be ready for launch or even anytime soon after the launch window. We'll be sure to report on more as it's revealed, so stay tuned for more on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, as well as the PlayStation 5 launch.