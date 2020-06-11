Spider-Man: Miles Morales announced for PS5, coming Holiday 2020 What's up danger?

Sony’s “Future of Gaming” livestream was chock full of shocking announcements. The show kicked off with the reveal of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Presumably a spinoff to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, this game sees Miles Morales take centerstage. Developed by Insomniac, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release holiday 2020. The game was announced with a trailer, giving players a taste of what they can expect when they get their hands on it.

Miles Morales played a key role in 2018’s Spider-Man. In fact, the end of the story gave subtle hints to Miles having a larger role in the future. The trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales features cinematic action, accompanied by some voiceover who must be none other than Peter Parker himself. “A hero is just someone who doesn’t give up. Your dad said that.” Peter advises his protege. “Go be a hero Miles.” he continues.

We then see a sizzle reel of Miles Morales in his high-flying action, taking down baddies with his unique electric powers, and swinging through New York. With Marvel’s Spider-Man being less than two years old, we imagine this won’t be a fully fleshed out sequel, but perhaps a .5 upgrade. More content than your typical DLC, but not enough for it to be “Spider-Man 2.” These details are sure to come soon, as Spider-Man: Miles Morales arrives holiday 2020.