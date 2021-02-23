New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Days Gone comes to PC this Spring, more PlayStation games to follow

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan confirms more PS games coming to PC, Days Gone coming this Spring.
Donovan Erskine
5

Sony raised a few eyebrows when they started to port PlayStation exclusive titles to PC last year. Infamous for being protective - sometimes stubborn - over its intellectual properties, it was an interesting move for the company. With Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding already available on PC, it looks like more titles are on the way. Sony has confirmed that it plans to bring more PlayStation games to PC, starting with Days Gone this Spring.

This news comes from an interview that GQ Magazine conducted with SIE President and CEO Jim Ryan. During the chat, Ryan spoke to the current state of PlayStation, as well as what was on the horizon for the company. In the article, it’s confirmed that Days Gone will be launching on PC this Spring, with “a whole slate of them on the way.”

“There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognize the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward. The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the calibre of the IP has improved,” said the PlayStation boss when asked about the company’s prior reluctance to launch its games on PC. Ryan says that a lot has changed, citing more economic opportunities, as well as the easiness of making these titles available on PC.

Jim Ryan also says that the company paid close attention to how Horizon Zero Dawn’s PC launch was received last August. He states that the game sold quite well on PC, and that the PlayStation fan base had “no massive adverse reaction to it.”

Days Gone will launch on PC sometime this Spring, with more PlayStation games to get the same treatment down the road. In this same interview, Jim Ryan confirmed that a new PS5 PSVR headset is on the way. For more on Sony’s gaming endeavors, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola