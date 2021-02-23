Days Gone comes to PC this Spring, more PlayStation games to follow Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan confirms more PS games coming to PC, Days Gone coming this Spring.

Sony raised a few eyebrows when they started to port PlayStation exclusive titles to PC last year. Infamous for being protective - sometimes stubborn - over its intellectual properties, it was an interesting move for the company. With Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding already available on PC, it looks like more titles are on the way. Sony has confirmed that it plans to bring more PlayStation games to PC, starting with Days Gone this Spring.

This news comes from an interview that GQ Magazine conducted with SIE President and CEO Jim Ryan. During the chat, Ryan spoke to the current state of PlayStation, as well as what was on the horizon for the company. In the article, it’s confirmed that Days Gone will be launching on PC this Spring, with “a whole slate of them on the way.”

“There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognize the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward. The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the calibre of the IP has improved,” said the PlayStation boss when asked about the company’s prior reluctance to launch its games on PC. Ryan says that a lot has changed, citing more economic opportunities, as well as the easiness of making these titles available on PC.

Jim Ryan also says that the company paid close attention to how Horizon Zero Dawn’s PC launch was received last August. He states that the game sold quite well on PC, and that the PlayStation fan base had “no massive adverse reaction to it.”

Days Gone will launch on PC sometime this Spring, with more PlayStation games to get the same treatment down the road. In this same interview, Jim Ryan confirmed that a new PS5 PSVR headset is on the way. For more on Sony’s gaming endeavors, stick with us here on Shacknews.