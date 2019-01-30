Where was PlayStation 5 at CES 2020?
Sony's next-generation flagship console, the PlayStation 5, was once again absent from the company's press conference during CES 2020.
Sony has officially shown the logo for the PS5 at this year's CES.
Hardware details of Sony's PlayStation 5 have been revealed in an interview with Mark Cerny on Wired.
Devs are focusing on PS5 development, but there are also a couple rumored unannounced exclusive titles for PS4 on the way.