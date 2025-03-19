To a T finds humor in having a disability

Sometimes you have to laugh to get through tough circumstances. Published by Annapurna Interactive, To a T (or more precisely “to a T”) is a coming-of-age story about a teenager who has arms that are locked straight out like the capital letter ‘T.’ It’s a ridiculous notion taken to an extreme in a way that only wacky Japanese games, like Katamari Damacy, can pull off. In fact, the similarities are intentional, as the developer Uvula (or more precisely “uvula”) is headed by Keita Takahashi, the director for the Katamari Damacy series. I had the opportunity to try a short slice of the adventure game at the Day of the Devs event during GDC 2025, and it has me pondering how the whimsically preposterous story will continue.

Stuck in a T-pose

The chef Giraffe helps to assure Teen and gives them a birthday sandwich.

SOURCE: uvula

It’s hinted during character creation that something is about to change for the protagonist. In a dream, Teen (that’s the default canonical name) tries to run away from a swirling purple tornado but is swept up into the air. Fortunately, Teen wakes up before being flung off and rises alongside an adorable fluffy dog, who is more than happy to help them dress for their first day of the school year by yanking clothes from their cubbies.

Going through Teen’s morning routine reveals their daily struggles to do mundane things through bite-sized mini-games and unconventional controls, whether it’s opening a door by twisting their body or cleaning their teeth with an extra-long toothbrush. Even the bathroom’s water faucet is turned upward, so Teen can wash their face without needing to grab a hand towel. Pouring cereal and milk into a bowl without making a mess isn’t easy, either.

Still, Teen does everything with a smile, and the game remains upbeat and bright by copying the quirky art style of Katamari Damacy. The 3D cel-shaded graphics are saturated with pastels, the font is thick and bubbly, and the character models look like oversized Miis. The wholesome, soft-edged aesthetic and outlandishly playful world, which has talking giraffe people by the way, has a lot of charm and is appropriate for players of all ages. The offbeat jokes throughout the game remind me of the TT Brothers, a pair of Japanese comedians who look for the letter ‘T’ in the real world.

No use crying over spilled T

Eventually, Teen’s mother tries to reassure them about attending school, despite them not wanting to go. Some of their classmates tease them for their strange condition, and having to deal with that will only ruin their day (which also happens to be their birthday). After picking up an extra-long sandwich from Giraffe, a chef with an open kitchen designed with his long neck in mind (so they can relate to Teen), they need to sprint toward the school entrance with the player having to figure out where to go using the map. While the world wasn’t fully explorable during the demo, there are spinning coins spread around town that are waiting to be picked up, so it should open up at some point in the main game.

It’s not until Teen walks back from school that they discover a strange power. Their dog accidentally poops in front of a stranger’s house and in a moment of panic they hear a strange voice and unlock the ability to spin their arms like a propeller. By rotating the control stick, Teen begins turning like a top and creates a small tornado that quickly sends them and the dog into a tree, a callback to their previously mentioned dream. Perhaps this new ability will help Teen figure out where they fit in.

To a T is set to release on May 28, 2025 for PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass.

This preview is based on a demo provided by the publisher during the Day of the Devs event during GDC 2025.