Shack Together 050 - State of Play, Killing Floor III, Onimusha Rennaissance feat. TJ Denzer

Welcome to episode 50 of Shack Together! We're joined by special guest TJ Denzer to break down the latest PlayStation State of Play showcase, which brought major announcements including Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's release date and Housemarque's new project Saros. TJ also shares his hands-on impressions of Killing Floor 3, giving us insight into the next chapter of the zombie-slaying franchise.

The State of Play dominated our discussion with its packed lineup of reveals, from Sonic Racing CrossWorlds to the intriguing Shinobi: Art of Vengeance. We also got a demo release announcement for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii along with the announcement of Lies of P: Overture, a snowy expansion of the beloved title.

In Story Time, we explore previews of South of Midnight and Elden Ring: Nightreign, alongside reviews of unique titles like Rift of the NecroDancer and Urban Myth Dissolution Center. The industry news rounds out with PS5 reaching an impressive 74.9 million units sold and Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii providing an update on the mysterious Dragon Quest 12. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

