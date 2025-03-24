New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle comes to PS5 on April 17

The Xbox Game Studios title will also receive a physical release on PS5.
Donovan Erskine
Xbox Game Studios
1

Bethesda Softworks had previously announced plans to bring Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PS5 this Spring, and we now know exactly when that’ll happen. PS5 owners can expect to experience Machine Games’ Indy adventure on April 17.

Bethesda announced the PS5 release date for Indiana Jones in a video on social media featuring voice actors Troy Baker and Nolan North. Starting April 17, 2025, players can pick up digital and physical versions of the game for PlayStation 5. A new post to the PlayStation Blog outlines the game’s story and features.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle initially released for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 9, 2025. It received a favorable critical response, being named the 7th best game of 2024 here at Shacknews.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the latest Xbox-published game to come to PS5. Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush came to PS5 last year, and Forza Horizon 5 is set to swerve onto Sony’s console sometime this spring.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

