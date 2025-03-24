Indiana Jones and the Great Circle comes to PS5 on April 17 The Xbox Game Studios title will also receive a physical release on PS5.

Bethesda Softworks had previously announced plans to bring Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PS5 this Spring, and we now know exactly when that’ll happen. PS5 owners can expect to experience Machine Games’ Indy adventure on April 17.

Bethesda announced the PS5 release date for Indiana Jones in a video on social media featuring voice actors Troy Baker and Nolan North. Starting April 17, 2025, players can pick up digital and physical versions of the game for PlayStation 5. A new post to the PlayStation Blog outlines the game’s story and features.

See what happens when @nolan_north sends @TroyBakerVA an urgent text...#IndianaJones and the Great Circle launches on PlayStation 5 on April 17! pic.twitter.com/zY3g608wWR — Bethesda (@bethesda) March 24, 2025

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle initially released for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 9, 2025. It received a favorable critical response, being named the 7th best game of 2024 here at Shacknews.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the latest Xbox-published game to come to PS5. Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush came to PS5 last year, and Forza Horizon 5 is set to swerve onto Sony’s console sometime this spring.