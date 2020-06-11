Solar Ash revealed for PS5, coming 2021
Solar Ash, a new game from the developers of Hyper Light Drifter, has been revealed for the PlayStation 5.
It’s unclear if Solar Ask will act as a sequel or continuation of the story presented in Hyper Light Drifter, but what we do know is that the gameplay revealed during the PlayStation 5 looks absolutely gorgeous. We’ll have more details as they are released.
Developing…
